Realme 10 Pro 5G tipped to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, 5,000mAh battery

Realme will soon be launching Realme 10 Pro. There are already leaks coming in for the Realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone. The smartphone was recently spotted on the China Telecom website. The device’s specifications, memory configurations and other purported specs have also been confirmed.



The upcoming smartphone was spotted on the China Telco website (via ITHome) with the model number RMX3663.



Realme 10 Pro: Leaked specifications and features



Realme 10 Pro smartphone will reportedly come with a 6.72-inch display. Under the hood, the smartphone will get Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chip.



The device will come equipped with two storage configurations which will include 8 GB+ 128 GB memory as the base model and 12 GB + 256 GB memory for the higher-end model.



For photography, the Realme 10 Pro will apparently come with a triple camera setup on the back. This will include a 16 MP main sensor and two 2MP sensors.



Powering the phone will be a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Type-C interface.



As per a listing by Geekbench, Realme 10 Pro will run on the Android 13 OS.



Other than this, the company also launched the Realme 10 globally on Wednesday. The smartphone comes with a Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution.

The smartphone is powered with a MediaTek Helio G99 chip. It also comes with a dual-camera setup which will include a 50 MP main sensor and a 5 MP sensor.

The smartphone comes in three RAM configurations which include 4GB RAM, 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM.

