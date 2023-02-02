Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition phone to launch in India on February 10: Quick look at specs, features and more

Realme is partnering with Coca-Cola to launch a limited edition of the Realme 10 Pro 5G phone in India. The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition will launch officially in the country on February 10, presumably alongside global markets and only 6,000 units will ever go on sale. Each unit will ship with a “customised and unique” limited number card, Realme said in a press release today.

Rumours of the “Colaphone” started doing the rounds of the internet very recently after the @Colaphoneglobal handle went live on Twitter giving users a brief teaser of the phone. The phone shown off was completely red though there were definitely strong Realme/Oppo vibes in there. The actual product is a bit different. It has shades of red and black. Realme says the ratio is 70/30. The fizzy drink-maker’s iconic logo is obviously all there. The back of the phone has a matte finish and is said to be resistant to scratches and fingerprints.

Underneath lies the Realme 10 Pro 5G with 8GB of RAM though for some reason Realme hasn’t confirmed the storage. The existing Realme 10 Pro 8GB RAM variant comes with 128GB of storage, for reference. Rest of the hardware is decent.

The Realme 10 Pro has a 6.72-inch flat LCD display with a 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling. You get a hole punch cutout at the centre housing a 16MP selfie camera in this phone. Under the hood, you get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip inside. Running the show is Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Realme 10 Pro comes with dual rear cameras with 108MP main and 2MP depth. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Realme 10 Pro starts at Rs 18,999 for a version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage will sell for while the 8GB/128GB model comes in at Rs 19,999. Realme is yet to announce Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition price in India. Stay tuned for more.