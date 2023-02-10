Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition phone launched in India: Check price, specs, features and more

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition phone has officially been launched in India. It’s essentially a Realme 10 Pro with Coco-Cola branding and colour scheme borrowed from the fizzy drink-maker’s signature red and black hues that also extends into the UI of the phone. The price is a bit different, too. The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage price in India is set at Rs 20,999. It will be available starting from February 14, 2023 across realme.com, Flipkart and selected stores.

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition: what’s new?

Rumours of the “Colaphone” started doing the rounds of the internet after the @Colaphoneglobal handle went live on Twitter giving users a brief teaser of the phone. The phone shown off was completely red, though there were definitely strong Realme/Oppo vibes. The actual product is a bit different. It has shades of red and black.

Realme says the ratio is 70/30. The fizzy drink-maker’s iconic logo is obviously there. The back of the phone has a matte finish and is said to be resistant to scratches and fingerprints. The naturally is naturally a bit more elaborate as well with a customised box and bundle of goodies including a figurine, SIM card needle, stickers, and limited number card— only 6,000 units will ever go on sale.

The partnership extends on the inside, too. Realme has added Coca-Cole-inspired theming in this phone with custom icons, ringtones, and charging animation. The camera, also, has a “bottle opening” camera shutter and a 80s cola filter.

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition specs

Underneath lies the Realme 10 Pro 5G with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage which is to say that you get a 6.72-inch flat LCD display with a 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip and Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Realme 10 Pro comes with dual rear cameras with 108MP main and 2MP depth. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.