Realme 10 launched with MediaTek Helio G99, 5,000 mAh battery

Realme has launched the Realme 10 series globally. The company announced the launch of the smartphone via Twitter. The phone comes with MediaTek Helio G99. The device also comes with a dual-camera setup which includes a 50 MP main sensor and a 5 MP sensor.

Realme 10: Price, availability



The phone has three RAM variants- 4GB RAM, 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM model.

The price breakup of each smartphone includes 4GB RAM + 64 GB ROM is priced at $299 (roughly Rs 24,310), 4GB RAM + 128 GB ROM is priced at Rs $249 (roughly Rs 20,242), 6GB RAM + 128 GB ROM has been priced at $ 269 (roughly Rs 21,868), 8GB RAM + 128 GB ROM will cost $279 (roughly Rs 22, 694) and the last variant 8GB RAM + 256 GB ROM will be available for $299 (roughly Rs 24,310).

The company has not revealed the Indian price and availability of the smartphone yet.

The smartphone has been launched in two colour options- Clash White and Rush Black.

Realme 10: Specifications, features



The Realme 10 phone has a Super AMOLED display FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate as well as a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G99 4G chipset that is said to offer 25 per cent faster CPU performance and consumes 20 per cent less power.

For photography, the phone offers a dual-camera set-up on the back. This includes a 50MP main sensor, and a 2 MP B&W camera. On the front, there is a 16 MP selfie camera.

Powering the phone is a 5000mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support. The smartphone can be charged from 0 to 50 per cent in just 28 minutes, claims Realme.

ALSO READ | Realme 10 Series to launch in November, confirms company