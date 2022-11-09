Realme 10 5G to come with 50MP triple camera, Mediatek Dimensity 700: Report

Realme will launch the new Realme 10 series today globally. The new series that will replace the existing Realme 9 series is said to have both 4G and 5G models and will include two phones primarily- Realme 10 and Realme 10 Pro Plus. The 5G model of the smartphone is said to launch next week in China and today new images of the device along with some critical specs have appeared on China’s telecom website.

Going by the leak, the upcoming Realme 105G is expected to feature a 6.58-inch FullHD+ screen and can be seen sporting a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera. The bezels on all sides look slimmer except the bottom which appears slightly broader.

The camera specs, as listed on the website, reveal a 50MP primary camera accompanied by 2MP and 0.3MP cameras. The smartphone will come with Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset and will be sold in 8/128GB or 8/256GB memory options.

Realme 10 series is expected to be a mid-budget lineup. The series will have an entry-level 4 G-enabled Realme 10. It is said to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display will have a punch hole cut at the top left corner of the display.

Rumours have it that the phone could be powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal UFS2.2 storage. It will run Android 12-based Realme UI 3.1 with an Android update expected soon. On the camera front, the smartphone could come with dual cameras including a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it may offer a 16MP selfie shooter. The smartphone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging.

Realme 10 Pro Plus on the other hand is rumoured to come equipped with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and sport a larger display size of 6.7-inches. It could also come with the same 5000mAh battery along with 67W fast wired charging support.

ALSO READ | Realme 10 4G to launch on November 9 with MediaTek Helio G99 chip and more: Details