Realme 10 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700, 50MP triple rear cam: Check price, specs

Realme 10 5G is official in China, hours after its 4G counterpart was launched globally. Unlike the Realme 10 4G, its 5G version comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and a waterdrop-style notch. There are a few other differences, too. Realme 10 5G launch comes ahead of the Realme 10 Pro Plus and Realme 10 Pro on November 17. Of these, the Pro Plus model has been confirmed to launch in India. It remains to be seen if Realme will bring the Realme 10 5G to other markets— including India— in the days to come.

Realme 10 5G specs, features

The Realme 10 5G has a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. There is a triple slot in this phone for dual SIM and micro-SD storage expansion.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup on the rear which is a combination of 50MP main, 2MP macro, and another 2MP portrait. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter.

Rounding off the package are Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12, 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics.

The Realme 9 5G, for context, has a 6.5-inch 1080p display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It supports 18W fast charging and sports triple rear cameras which is a combination of 48MP main, 2MP macro, and another 2MP, while on the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Realme 10 5G price, availability

Realme 10 5G price in China starts at CNY1,299 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set buyers back by CNY1,599.

The phone is already up for grabs in China. The Realme 9 5G was launched in India so there’s reason to believe the Realme 10 5G might as well but there is no official word from Realme on that just yet. Watch this space for more.

