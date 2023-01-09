Realme 10 4G Versus Redmi 11 Prime 5G Versus Poco M4 Pro 5G: Every difference that you wanted to know

Realme has launched the Realme 10 4G smartphone in India. This phone has a 90Hz AMOLED screen, MediaTek Helio G99 chip and 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Realme 10 price in India starts at Rs 13,999. It will compete with the likes of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Poco M4 Pro 5G.
Here we pit the three phones to see how the Realme 10 stacks up against the Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Poco M4 Pro 5G:
- Display: The Realme 10 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes with a 6.8-inch IPS display with a 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Poco M4 Pro 5G has a 6.6-inch IPS display with a 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Poco M4 Pro 5G and Realme 10 have hole punch cutouts while the Redmi 11 Prime 5G has a waterdrop-style notch.
- Processor: The Realme 10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chip. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G has a Dimensity 700 while the Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with a Dimensity 810.
- RAM, Storage: The Realme 10 and Poco M4 Pro 5G come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
- Speakers: The Poco M4 Pro 5G has dual speakers while the Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Realme 10 have single speaker setup.
- Rear camera setup: The Realme 10 and Redmi 11 Prime 5G have a dual camera setup with a 50MP main and 2MP depth. The Poco M4 Pro 5G has a 50MP main and 8MP ultrawide.
- Front camera: The Realme 10 and Poco M4 Pro 5G both have a 16MP front camera. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G has an 8MP selfie camera.
- Battery, charging: The Realme 10 and Poco M4 Pro 5G both have a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G also has a 5,000mAh battery but tops out at 18W fast charging.
- Prices in India: Realme 10 price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost Rs 16,999. The Poco M4 Pro 5G is currently selling for Rs 14,999 for 4GB/64GB, 16,999 for 6GB/128GB, and Rs 18,999 for 8GB/128GB respectively. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is selling for Rs 13,999 for 4GB/64GB and Rs 15,999 for 6GB/128GB.
