Realme 10 4G budget phone to launch in India on January 9; full specs, design first look out

Realme 10 will be launched in India on January 9, Realme has confirmed via a press release. This will be a budget 4G phone serving as entry-point into the Realme 10 series which –so far –includes the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus, both 5G phones. Ahead of launch, Realme has revealed the spec-sheet of the Realme 10 in almost its entirety and (also) given a first look at its design.

Realme 10 4G: Everything we know so far

Realme 10, as per Realme’s dedicated product listing page, will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ (1080p) resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone’s display is said to allow for up to 4096-level of brightness adjustment though the exact brightness in nits isn’t out yet. Rounding off the package is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and hole punch cut-out at one end.

Under the hood, the Realme 10 will come with MediaTek’s Helio G99 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM which, as per the listing, will be expandable by another 8GB through virtual memory or as Realme is calling it “Dynamic RAM”. Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus boot Realme UI 4 based on Android 12. It would be interesting to see how things pan out for the Realme 10 in this regard.

Camera details haven’t been shared yet but basis of the renders, it’s pretty much confirmed that the Realme 10 will come with dual cameras on the back headlined by a 50MP main sensor.

Design-wise, the Realme 10 seems to share some inspiration from the Realme 10 Pro with its flat sides and screen. The design scheme is being called “light particle” which is to say the phone’s back panel will have a layer of grain-like particles that would radiate different colour schemes depending at what angle light hits them. Realme has also confirmed the physical dimensions. The Realme 10 will weigh about 178g and measure 7.95mm in thickness. Stay tuned for more.

