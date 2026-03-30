The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is introducing new rules for digital payments starting April 1, 2026. These changes are being introduced as online payments like UPI, cards, and mobile wallets are growing very fast in India. The main goal, therefore, is to make digital transactions safer and reduce fraud.

These new rules for digital payments will change how Indians make online transactions. Thus, if you use UPI, cards, or wallets, you can expect extra security checks.

The Reserve Bank of India is making two-factor authentication mandatory, which means OTP alone will no longer be enough. Therefore, we have explained this along with other changes introduced by the RBI in this article.

Two-step verification becomes compulsory

One of the biggest changes is that all digital payments will now need two-step verification. This means you cannot complete a transaction using just an OTP (one-time password). You will need an extra step, like entering a PIN or password or using your fingerprint or face scan.

This rule is being introduced because OTPs alone are no longer fully safe. Many fraud cases happen through scams like phishing and SIM swaps. Adding another step will help protect users better.

Risk-based checks introduced

The new system will also use something called risk-based checks. This means not every transaction will be treated the same way.

For example, small payments or transactions from your usual device may be quick and simple. But if you make a large payment or use a new device, you may be asked for extra verification. This helps keep things safe without making normal payments too slow.

What does this mean for users and businesses?

For users, payments may take a few seconds longer because of the extra step. However, this small delay will make transactions much safer.

Businesses and payment apps will also have to update their systems to follow these new rules. While it may take some time to adjust, it will improve security in the long run.

Banks to be held accountable

The RBI is also making banks more accountable. If a fraud happens because of weak security, banks may have to compensate customers.

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This will push banks and financial companies to improve their systems and follow safety rules strictly.

Overall, these new rules are meant to make digital payments more secure in India. While they may slightly slow down transactions, they aim to help build trust and protect users from fraud.