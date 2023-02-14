‘Rapid cloud adoption has led to complexity in IT estate’

The biggest challenge IT leaders now face around their cloud infrastructure is how to get the necessary levels of visibility across the IT environment, and how to translate that into business context. “Technologists face the challenge of monitoring, managing and controlling systems both within and outside the core IT estate. It’s essential to implement a purpose-built, cloud-native observability solution, for better business outcomes,” Abhilash Purushothaman, regional vice president (Asia), Cisco AppDynamics, tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview. Excerpts:

With rapid digitisation, what are the trends you are seeing in IT?

During the pandemic, organisations implemented digital transformation projects three times faster than any previous period, which saw cloud initiatives soared globally. And India is no exception, with a $5.6 billion-worth public cloud market in 2021. However, this rapid adoption led to complex IT infrastructure and volumes of data from across the technology stack, as organisations now have to integrate an expanding set of cloud-native services with existing on-premise systems and tools resulting in a hybrid IT and application landscape where digital user experience is obfuscated.

Therefore, according to the Cisco AppDynamics Agents of Transformation 2022 report, 84% of organisations in India have to focus on observing cloud-native applications and infrastructure to meet customer and employee needs over the next 12 months.

What are the challenges technologists have to face with moving to a new cloud infrastructure?

The biggest challenge IT leaders now face around their cloud infrastructure is how to get the necessary levels of visibility and insights required across the applications and digital services running across their IT estate, and how to translate the visibility into ‘business context’ and derive business impacting actions from the mass of data at their disposal.

How does cloud observability help organisations make key decisions?

Digital transformation initiatives have driven rapid adoption of cloud-native technologies such as microservices and Kubernetes. But many IT teams are now finding themselves under immense pressure as they attempt to monitor and manage availability and performance across hugely complex, distributed, cloud-native application architecture.

This is why it’s now so essential for technologists to implement a purpose-built, cloud-native observability solution, to provide full-stack observability across highly dynamic and complex cloud native applications and technology stack. With this in context, AppDynamics introduced AppDynamics Cloud. It is a ground-up, purpose-built, cloud-native observability platform for modern applications that enables delivery of exceptional digital experiences by correlating telemetry data from across any cloud environment at massive scale.

What are the new features of your cloud-native observability solution, AppDynamics? The recently announced Business Transaction Insights allows organisations to expand observability over cloud-native applications correlated with business context across their Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment and beyond their entire IT estate. IT teams can act with the information needed to make business-critical decisions and break down the silos that exist across their cloud-native monitoring landscapes.