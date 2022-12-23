Quora gets its own ChatGPT-like AI Chatbot called Poe for natural two-way conversation: Details

Quora launched Poe. Poe is short for “Platform for Open Exploration”. It is a platform that lets people ask questions and get instant answers. It makes use of Ai chatbots and allows a two way conversation. It is currently available only to iOS and iPadOS beta users. It was announced by D’Angelo, the CEO of Quora. The aim is to address misinformation and over-information on Quora.

A spokesperson of Quora said, “We think this will be a fun way for people to interact with and explore different language models. Poe is designed to be the best way for someone to get an instant answer to any question they have, using natural conversation.”

Poe offers a variety of different suggestions that range from cooking, nature, problem solving and writing help. As of now, the company is only focusing on getting feedback from beta users to work further in this development. It is also focusing on addressing issues that come while using it.

It was also said by the spokesperson that “We have learned a lot about building consumer internet products over the last 12 years building and operating Quora. And we are specifically experienced in serving people who are looking for knowledge.”

It uses ChatGPT which is a famous chatbot built using OpenAI’s GPT-3.5. It uses a machine learning model that generates text after being trained using data on the internet. ChatGPT can answer questions ranging from poetry to coding.

The spokesperson also added, “There is an incredible amount of research and development going into advancing the capabilities of these models, but in order to bring all that value to people around the world, there is a need for good interfaces that are easy to use. We hope we can provide that interface so that as all of this development happens over the years ahead, everyone around the world can share as much as possible in the benefits.”