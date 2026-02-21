Hundreds of thousands quit ChatGPT this month amid outrage over its political affiliations. The #QuitGPT movement began in early February after regulatory filings revealed OpenAI president Greg Brockman had donated $25 million to a MAGA group. Then came reports that the US immigration department had integrated a GPT-4–powered tool into its hiring and screening process.

“ChatGPT is Trump’s biggest donor, and ICE uses ChatGPT. It’s time to quit,” proclaims a website dedicated to the protest.

The QuitGPT website flagged the donation made by Brockman and his wife — as well as CEO Sam Altman’s $1 million donation to the 2025 Inaugural Fund for President Donald Trump. It also flagged recent concerns about ChatGPT ‘replacing human relationships’ with AI partners and the growing number of wrongful death lawsuits filed against OpenAI. Activists have also flagged AI psychosis among users and the chatbot’s tendency towards sycophantic agreement with humans as key issues.

Donations and MAGA support

OpenAI President Greg Brockman has emerged as a major donor for a pro-Trump super PAC called MAGA Inc — making a $25 million personal contribution last year. CEO Sam Altman had also come under scrutiny in early 2025 after making a high-profile $1 million donation to the inaugural fund for President Trump. It appeared to be a significant political shift for the tech leader

The ICE integration row

According to reports, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement department has integrated tools powered by GPT-4 while vetting thousands of new recruits.

The outrage had grown sharply users learnt that ICE agents had used ChatGPT to generate ‘use of force’ reports. In one case from November 2025, a federal judge had highlighted glaring inconsistencies with body-camera footage and other details. The 223 page ruling said the agent had simply provided ChatGPT with a sentence and several images — requesting a “professional narrative” about the encounter. The resulting report was riddled with factual inaccuracies and described events that never took place.