Quest 3 versus Reality Pro mixed-reality headset: Did Meta try to steal Apple’s thunder?

Quest 3 is here with mixed reality, providing its users a more immersive experience. It will be available in all the countries where Quest 2 is supported.

Quest 3 was unveiled on June 2, 2023 as Apple's WWDC is scheduled to take place today. (Photo Credits: Bloomberg)

While the world awaits Apple to unveil its mixed reality headset, Reality Pro, Meta unveiled its Quest 3 in an unexpected turn of events. Was this a ‘quest’ of upstaging, or was it just another device waiting in line to be unveiled?

Meta asserts that the new Quest 3 will have a higher resolution and better performance and will be a more comfortable headset than its predecessors. Meanwhile, Quest 2 will be available for a lower price. Here are the ten points to acquaint yourself with Quest 3. On June 2, 2023, Meta unveiled Quest 3 in an unforeseen manner. The headset allows the user to interact with both the virtual and real worlds. This feature, along with Meta's timing, is quite interesting since Apple is reportedly unveiling its mixed reality headset today at the Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC) event. As per Meta, the headset will feature a high-resolution display along with pancake optics that will make the content look better. It will be the first headset to have the next-generation Snapdragon chipset. This will allow for smoother performance and a better immersive experience. Meta claims it to be a breakthrough reality device that features innovative machine learning and spatial understanding. This will allow the user to experience an environment that goes beyond today's reality, acknowledging the objects in the physical space and responding to them in a natural manner. Quest 3 also features a high-fidelity colour passthrough that will allow the user to see the real world in full colour, unlike its predecessors. Quest 3 claims to be more comfortable than its predecessors. It features a 40% slimmer optic profile and is sleeker. The Quest 3's Touch Plus controllers have a more streamlined and ergonomic form factor. One can choose to upgrade to the fully self-tracked Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers. The device also features Direct Touch, which lets its users use their hands to interact with the virtual world. Meta has claimed that the headset will have the 'world's best library,' which will be compatible with the catalogue of Quest 2, which has over 500 VR games. Additionally, Meta has planned to launch more mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) titles, which will make for one of the best immersive content libraries. While people are immersed in Quest 3, Quest 2 will be available at a lower price. In addition to this, there will be a software update for Quest 2, Quest Pro GPU, and CPU. This upgrade will allow for smoother gameplay, a more responsive UI, and richer content on both headsets. Meta claims that while Quest 3 sets a new standard for mixed reality, immersive gaming, and what a VR headset can do, Quest 2 stands to be the most accessible entry point into the masses with VR.

