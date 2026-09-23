At its annual Snapdragon Summit, chip giant Qualcomm made new announcements that mark the shift of the mobile paradigm from smartphone apps to autonomous AI agents. The company unveiled a dual-flagship silicon lineup for on-device machine intelligence for the Android universe – the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and the higher-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.

Fabricated on cutting-edge 2-nanometer (2nm) nodes – on which Apple’s A20 Pro is also based on – both processors signal Qualcomm’s move to what it calls the “agentic AI age”, i.e., where local neural processing power takes preference over cloud dependencies, enabling hyper-personalised and zero-latency automation directly on the phone.

In essence, these are processors for the age of AI on phones.

Two flagship chips for a market obsessed with AI

Breaking from its historical single-chip flagship strategy, Qualcomm has introduced two distinct tier chips to let smartphone manufacturers offer broader options in premium devices:

Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6: The flagship’s flagship! This chip features a custom Oryon CPU running at a record-shattering 5.0 GHz prime clock frequency, alongside an enhanced Adreno GPU and a reworked Hexagon NPU. Capable of executing models up to 30 billion parameters locally, the Extreme tier delivers a 13% CPU boost with a 37% gain in power efficiency, as well as a 44% graphics acceleration jump over the previous generation chip.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6: Built on the same 2nm architecture, this model brings the Oryon architecture, redesigned Adreno GPU power, and Hexagon neural engines to standard top-tier flagships. Hence, phone makers can broaden access to advanced AI without reaching peak price points. Consider this chip as one designed for standard flagships like Samsung Galaxy S26, while the Extreme variant will be reserved for something like the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

“This launch marks a milestone as we introduce not one, but two new flagship mobile platforms, delivering agentic AI experiences that are immediate, personal, and adaptive,” said Chris Patrick, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Handsets at Qualcomm to the press.

On-device Agentic AI and privacy

The headline upgrade across both chip platforms is the reengineered Hexagon NPU and an upgraded Sensing Hub. Together, they form the foundation for Qualcomm Personal Scribe and local contextual memory, allowing on-device agents to learn user behaviours, transcribe conversations in real time, distinguish between multiple speakers, and manage complex cross-app automation without sending sensitive data to cloud servers.

Next-gen mobile gaming and professional imaging

Beyond raw AI metrics, the chips integrate deep neural processing into traditional multimedia workflows:

Adreno neural fusion for gaming: Dedicating hardware matrix cores inside the GPU solely to AI workloads, the platform handles real-time super-resolution, frame generation, and ray-tracing reconstruction directly inside the graphics pipeline. Major game engines already support the technology – titles like Diablo Immortal, Honkai: Star Rail, and War Thunder Mobile are optimised for launch.

Pro camera upgrades: The new Spectra image processor enables mobile devices to capture 8K video at 60 fps and super-slow-motion 4K at 240 fps, using the new Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec. Intelligent Pixel Control and triple 64MP concurrent camera support cater to professional mobile videographers.

AI voice isolation: For audio, Qualcomm’s AI Voice Bubble technology uses directionality and neural noise suppression to isolate the speaker’s voice during voice calls and video capture, eliminating background chatter.

Which devices will get Qualcomm’s Gen 6 chips

Global phone manufacturers like HONOR, Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, REDMI, vivo, and Xiaomi have announced flagship smartphones for the next year debuting by late 2026, utilising the Snapdragon 8 Elite platforms.

Key specifications at a glance