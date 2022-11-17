Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to power Samsung Galaxy S23, select markets to get special high frequency version

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S23 series in early 2023. The line-up will likely include Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. A big new update with these phones would be their underlying chip. Contrary to past models, all of 2023’s flagship Galaxy S series phones have been confirmed to rock Qualcomm chips, more specifically the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. There won’t be any Exynos model at all. Adding to this is yet another exciting piece of information that Samsung may launch the Galaxy S23 series with a special high-frequency version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in select markets.

As per tipster Ice Universe, the upcoming smartphone line-up will come powered with this “exclusive” version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in Europe, a market where Samsung has historically launched these phones with mostly Exynos chips.

Tipster Ice Universe has also published an alleged Samsung Galaxy S23 benchmark result from Geekbench 5. Looking at it, it can be seen that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will come to achieve a 1,504 single-core score and a 4,580 multi-score. The phone is seen running Android 13.

The only difference between the previous chip is that the Cortex -X3-based Kyro Prime core runs at 3.36GHz.

Other than this, it is rumoured that the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a triple rear camera at the back which will include a 200 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10 MP telephoto sensor.

Lastly, it is also expected that Samsung is planning for its next year’s smartphone shipment target to reach 270 million units.

