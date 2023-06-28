Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 for budget phones launched; here’s everything you need to know about new chipset

Qualcomm has announced the launch of Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, a successor the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 which was announced last year. Launched as the new entry-level chipset, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 combine all-day usability, high-speed CPU performance, improved photography and videography capabilities, and reliable 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity. The Soc encompasses several notable enhancements, including improved performance, optimal 5G connectivity, and enriched user experiences.

Built on the first-ever 4nm platform in the 4-series, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 focuses on extending battery life and enhancing overall platform efficiency. The Qualcomm Kryo CPU provides peak speeds of up to 2.2 GHz, resulting in 10% better CPU performance over its predecessor.

To ensure uninterrupted productivity, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Technology enables users to replenish up to 50% of their device’s battery in just 15 minutes, says company. However, battery life may vary depending on device, settings, usage, and other factors.

Talking about the camera performance, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 platform enables users to click sharp images when capturing moving objects using electronic image stabilization and faster autofocus. The hardware now incorporates Multi Camera Temporal Filtering (MCTF), a feature that reduces noise in high-quality videos.

AI enhancements include AI-based low-light capabilities, enabling users to capture detailed images even in dimly lit environments. Additionally, AI-enhanced background noise removal to deliver clear voice and video communication.

Powered by the Snapdragon X61 5G Modem-RF System, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform is expected to offer blazing-fast speeds and broad support for networks, frequencies, and bandwidths across the globe.

Key OEM brands such as Redmi and vivo have already committed to adopting the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. Commercial devices featuring this advanced platform are expected to be announced in the second half of 2023.

