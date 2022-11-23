Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 782G; claims 10% faster graphics over Snapdragon 778G Plus

Qualcomm has announced a new chip called the Snapdragon 782G Mobile Platform which is said to be a successor to the Snapdragon 778G+ chip seen inside phones like the Nothing Phone (1).

The new chipset is quite similar to the old one with only minor changes. This news comes almost two weeks after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor was launched.

The Snapdragon 782G chip has been made using the same fabrication process, made using the 6nm node. The chipset will also use the same Adreno 642L and 8 Kryo 670 cores. It also comes with a single Kryo 670 Prime core which is based on the cortex-A78 that runs 200MHz faster than the model it replaces.

The company has also claimed that the CPU is 5 percent faster while the GPU is 10 percent faster.

Similar to how the previous chipset was, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G comes with the support of 200MP resolution.

The chip can also drive FHD+ screens at 144Hz and 4K screens at 60Hz.

Other than this, the chip also offers support for 3D Sonic fingerprint reading sensors, Quick Charge 4+, aptX Adaptive audio codec and 90FPS burst capture of 12 MP images.

The company has not yet revealed which smartphones will get the all-new chip. However, it is expected that the chip will be a good fit for Android smartphones.

Speaking about the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it is based on TSMC’s 4nm node and comes with an octa-core design. The chip comes with prime ARM Cortex-X3. The chip also comes with LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

