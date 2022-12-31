Qualcomm developing its own ARM-based chips to rival Apple’s M-series processors: Report

An ARM-based chip for Windows PCs has been aimed by Qualcomm to compete with Apple’s M-series chips. The chipmaker announced a new brand earlier this year called ’Oryon’. It is a lineup of new CPUs that is meant for more powerful devices that are made by Nuvia which is a team of ex-Apple chip designers that was acquired by Qualcomm last year that worked on the M-series chip.

It is now revealed by Winfuture.de that Qualcomm’s soon-to-come ARM chip for PCs is code-named “hamosa”. It was reasserted in the report that “hamosa” would come with 12 cores, four of them being low-power efficient and eight of them being high-performance cores. The clock speeds of these cores is however not known as of now.

Two versions of “hamosa” are being tested as per the report. The internal model numbers are- SC8380X and SC8380XP. It suggests that these two will succeed the Snapdragon *Cx Gen 3 the internal model number of which is SC8280. This shows that the coming Qualcomm would also market the Snapdragon 8Cx Gen 4 but these chips will come under the ‘Oryon’ branding.

The report also says that the tested platform contains the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65 5G modem. It suggests that the chips would support 5G networks. However it is not known if both the chips would support 5G or only one of the variants. As the X65 modem has a 4nm process, the upcoming chips could also be built on the 4nm node.

It was added in the report that Qualcomm will also partner with TSMC in order to manufacture the forthcoming chips. The current samples are also made in Taiwan, home of TSMC plants. The new desktop chips of Qualcomm would support UFS 4.0 standard for internal storage that will boost performance. Also, LPDDR5X RAM chips could also be supported.

