Qualcomm and Sony announce multi-year collaboration for next-generation smartphones

Qualcomm Technologies today announced an extended collaboration with Sony Corporation to power the next generation of smartphones. The agreement between the two companies will focus on delivering “unparalleled user experiences” across premium, high-tier, and mid-tier smartphones.

Qualcomm, a leading provider of mobile platforms, aims to push the boundaries of mobile technology through this collaboration with Sony. O.H. Kwon, senior vice president of Qualcomm CDMA Technologies and president of Qualcomm Asia-Pacific (APAC), expressed enthusiasm about the ongoing partnership with Sony, stating, “We’re thrilled to continue working with our longstanding partner Sony to deliver the next generation of premium mobile technologies to consumers. This collaboration is an exciting opportunity for us to deliver innovative user experiences to help meet the demands of consumers globally.”

Sony, known for its flagship Xperia smartphones, has been well-received in the market. The company recently launched the Xperia 1 V, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, under its flagship series. Tsutomu Hamaguchi, head of the Mobile Communications Business Unit at Sony Corporation while talking about company’s commitment to the collaboration stated, “We look forward to continuing our work with Qualcomm Technologies to develop cutting-edge technology that meets and exceeds our customers’ expectations.”

The integration of Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon mobile platforms into Sony’s smartphones will pave the way for exciting features and capabilities. Users can expect enhanced performance, improved battery life, faster connectivity, and optimized graphics processing. These advancements will not only elevate the overall user experience but also enable new possibilities in areas such as gaming, multimedia, photography, and artificial intelligence.

There are also reports that Qualcomm is planning to enter the gaming console market. The company is reportedly also in talks with Nintendo- leading video game company, over portable gaming devices. While its unclear how the said partnership will plan out for the two, Qualcomm may ask Nintendo to help with the design and functionality of the gaming devices.