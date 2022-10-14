Punjab secures another investment in IT sector through TestingXperts

World’s fifth largest pure-play quality assurance and software testing company has announced that it will open a state-of-the-art innovation and delivery centre in the state of Punjab, generating direct employment for 3,000 people and indirect employment of over 5,000 people with an investment of $20 million.

TestingXperts has laid the foundation for one of the largest buildings in IT City, Mohali. Spread over 2.17 acres with 300,000 sqft of planned office space, this will be TestingXperts’ second office in the tricity after its Chandigarh office in IT Park. TestingXperts is headquartered in London with offices across the world.

The tech ecosystem in Punjab is undergoing a massive shift with the government focusing on creating a technologically charged ecosystem and act as a catalyst in building, empowering and supporting business environment. The ‘Invest Punjab’ initiative has ensured more investors and ease of business in the state leading to investments in the IT and electronics sector to the tune of Rs 770 crore in FY 2021-22, an increase of nearly 67% over the previous financial year.

Principal Secretary, Department of Investment Promotion, Information Technology and Industries, Punjab, Dilip Kumar IAS, shared that with continued proactive marketing efforts and effective policy advocacy by Invest Punjab team, another major investment has been registered by TestingXperts in IT city Mohali.

TestingXperts has been growing at a consistent growth of 50% over the span of last five years and is poised to grow to $200 million revenue in the next five years. “TestingXperts has been on a high growth trajectory and plans to doubles its headcount in the next 18 months. With our expertise and focus on next gen technologies like AI/ML, RPA no code/low code test automation, young professionals will have career defining opportunities to work on the leading and latest tech stack along with working on projects from some of the largest companies in the world. This will help the Tricity educate, nurture and retain the best talent here,” said Manish Gupta, founder and CEO, TestingXperts. TestingXperts has been certified ‘Great Place to Work’ gold standard for the last three consecutive years.