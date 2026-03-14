The new update for Player Unknown Battleground, or PUBG Mobile, is finally here. The version 4.3. It is rolling out worldwide. This update is really important because it introduces new features, including changes to the gameplay, better graphics, and special themed content.

Importantly, people who have Android and iOS devices can now download the update from their app stores. The update is being rolled out slowly in countries across the world.

What is new in the PUBG Mobile 4.3 update?

The new version includes a cool themed mode that completely changes the way the game is played. It introduces things, new locations, and new abilities that can change the whole match.

Additionally, the update brings items and weapons to Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds. There are also events to celebrate the game’s big anniversary. The maps in the game have been changed a bit to make sure everything is fair and fun. Some other small changes have been made to the gameplay to keep things balanced.

How to download the update on Android?

To get the update on your Android device, you can download it directly from the Google Play Store. Here is how:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on your smartphone.

Step 2: Search for PUBG Mobile.

Step 3: Tap the Update button when you see the version.

Step 4: Wait for the download and installation to finish.

Step 5: Launch Player Unknown Battleground. Complete any additional in-game downloads.

How to download on iOS?

To update the game on your iPhone or iPad, just go to the Apple App Store. It is easy to do. You can get the version of Player Unknown Battleground in just a few steps.

Step 1: Open the Apple App Store on your device.

Step 2: Search for PUBG Mobile.

Step 3: Open the game’s page.

Step 4: Tap Update. Wait for the installation to complete.

Step 5: Launch Player Unknown Battleground to access the content.

When did the rollout begin?

The new update started going out on March 12. Android users got it first, followed by iOS users a bit later. Some versions, like those for Korea and Vietnam, got the update earlier to test how the servers would work before releasing it to everyone else.

The new PUBG Mobile 4.3 update has arrived, bringing features to Player Unknown Battleground. It introduces gameplay mechanics, makes the visuals better, and includes special anniversary-themed content. This update wants to get both old and new Player Unknown Battleground players to play the game again, giving them a reason to start playing.