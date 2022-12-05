pTron wireless earphones: Good in both design & sound

Wireless audio products are the latest craze these days, and pTron, the affordable audio accessories brand, is making the most of the market demand. Bassbuds Nyx are its latest true wireless earbuds that are priced at Rs 1,299 (special launch price of Rs 999 on Amazon) and come packed in a transparent design charging case; the latter features a LED display that helps let you know the battery level of the case.

Ergonomically designed and tilted at a 45-degree angle, the earbuds ensure a snug fit. They feature 10mm drivers that offer balanced bass, mid and treble performance. Behind the scenes is an advanced chipset that offers 50ms low latency. The Bassbuds Nyx comes with Bluetooth 5.1 for stable connectivity and increased mobility. With responsive touch control, users can access functions like answer/ reject calls, volume control, and play/ pause music by tapping the touch panel. The earbuds offer up to nine hours of use on a single charge while the case itself can provide a further 23 hours, totalling for up to 32 hours of listening enjoyment.

KEY FEATURES

Bassbuds Nyx

Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity

10mm dynamic drivers

32 hours total playtime with case

Estimated street price: Rs 999 (on Amazon)

Also Read: This new app from Fortnite maker Epic Games turns your photos into high-fidelity 3D models

Another tempting offering from the brand is Tangent Sports wireless neckband with 60 hours of playtime at a special launch price of Rs 599 (regular price is Rs 799). It comes in four colours — Midnight Black, Teal Green, Lightning Blue and Razing Red. The base of the neckband provides ample space to house a bigger battery for more juice in this device. Within 10 minutes the earphones get charged up for seven long hours. It comes with a type C charging port and is IPX4 splash-proof.

When not in use, it rests well on the shoulders and magnetic earbuds keep it secure and hassle-free. The in-built mic and multi-control button assists in changing volume, playing music, and accepting or rejecting calls.

The neckband’s TruTalk technology enables hassle-free audio interaction between the user and the caller while the AptSense technology for gaming delivers natural, realistic sound even as it provides accurate positional information in games with 40ms low latency.

Between neckbands and earbuds, which one is better? Neckbands are earphones that sit around your neck and are wirelessly connected via Bluetooth to your device which could be a phone, laptop, tablet or Smart TV. They are popular due to their comfort, style and distinctive design.

On the other hand, wireless earbuds are tiny little tech wonders that are completely cordless between the device and the canals, and rely on Bluetooth for transmitting any sound to the ear. Personally speaking, while the earbuds look premium, the neckbands are more versatile in their usage. Both the form factors are adept at meeting the customer’s passion for music and that’s what matters the most.

KEY FEATURES

Tangent Sports

Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity

60 hours total playtime

300mAh Li-Polymer battery

Estimated street price: Rs 599 (on Amazon)