Proton Mail, Calendar set to receive major overhaul with Google-like features: Details

The Swiss company Proton, which is behind a series of privacy-focused products, is set to upgrade its Proton Mail and Calendar services with features, some of which might seem very similar to Google’s Calendar and Gmail feature set. Encrypted email has been a cornerstone for Proton but it has also expanded into cloud storage and VPNs lately. Also, Proton will expand its product line-up, with Proton Drive cloud storage service in the recently existing beta on the web. The company plans to launch deeper integrations across its range of products.

Proton aims to provide Google-like services as the tech giant has been offering email categorization, message scheduling, and snooze email since 2013. But what Proton aims to bring to the sphere is blocking mails and ensuring data stability along with other facilities. For instance, files exceeding 25 MB will automatically go from Proton Mail to Proton Drive.

Also, in April this year, Proton took over SimpleLogin, an email alias service, a platform which helps to hide users real email ids when signing up for other online services. It wishes to bring stricter integrations in Proton Mail.

In Proton calendar, to-do lists, transformation of task reminders into pop ups will be seen as some new updates. There will also be a full view of a whole day’s agenda to avoid endless scrolling that will line by activities in a chronological order. It is already available for android users and will now be out for Apple users.

It was also revealed that single sign-on (SOS) is being brought to mobile versions. It basically means, signing up on any one Proton product will give access to each individual service. But this is currently under work but is available through web browsers not mobiles.

Although there is no fixed launch date specified yet, the email and calendar services are likely to be out next month. Other services will roll out in 2023.

