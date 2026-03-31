With the rise of AI-powered scams, Aadhaar-related fraud and phishing attacks are increasing across India. To tackle this, the Unique Identification Authority of India has replaced the older mAadhaar app with a new and improved Aadhaar app. This updated app comes with advanced security features designed to protect users’ personal data, verify identity safely, and reduce the risk of misuse in an era of growing digital fraud.

The highly anticipated app, which was launched in early 2026, introduces several built-in safeguards that make it significantly harder for scammers to misuse Aadhaar numbers, biometric data, or linked services. UIDAI officials say the redesign focuses on both convenience and security at a time when cybercriminals are increasingly targeting India’s 1.3+ billion Aadhaar holders through fake websites, OTP scams, and social engineering.

Big security feature upgrades

The new app promises to give users more control and visibility over their Aadhaar data. Some of the most important protective features include:

Biometric Lock / Unlock

Users can instantly lock their biometrics (fingerprint and iris) from the app. Once locked, Aadhaar cannot be used for authentication anywhere until unlocked again. This is especially useful if you suspect your details have been compromised.

Virtual ID (VID) Generation — Instead of sharing your 12-digit Aadhaar number, generate a temporary 16-digit Virtual ID directly in the app. VID can be used for most services and can be deactivated anytime.

TOTP (Time-based One-Time Password) — The app now generates short-lived TOTP codes that can replace SMS OTPs in many authentication flows, reducing the risk of SIM swap or SMS interception attacks.

Aadhaar QR code — A secure, scannable QR code containing only minimal encrypted details (no full Aadhaar number) for quick offline verification by banks, telecoms, or government offices.

Instant alerts and activity log — Users can view recent authentication attempts and receive push notifications whenever their Aadhaar is used for verification anywhere in the country.

e-Aadhaar download with XML — Download password-protected PDF + digitally signed XML files directly, making it easier to share verified copies without exposing the full number.

How to stay safe on the new Aadhaar app?

UIDAI has recommended the following actions to protect your Aadhaar from scams:

Download only the official app: Search “Aadhaar” by UIDAI on Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Never click links sent via WhatsApp, SMS, or email.

Lock biometrics immediately: If you ever suspect misuse, simply follow these steps. Go to Settings > Biometric Lock > Lock.

Use a virtual ID for most services: Generate a new VID every time you need to share your Aadhaar (Settings > Virtual ID > Generate).

Turn on TOTP: To enable stronger authentication, you can turn on TOTP in the app and use the generated code instead of SMS OTP whenever possible.

Check authentication history regularly: View who accessed your Aadhaar and when (Profile > Authentication History).

Never share your OTP, full Aadhaar number, or app PIN: UIDAI or any legitimate organization will never ask for these via phone or message.

Report suspicious activity—use the “Report Fraud” section in the app or call the UIDAI helpline 1947.

What to do if you still use mAadhaar?

Users who still have the old mAadhaar app are strongly advised to uninstall it and switch to the new Aadhaar app immediately to take advantage of these security upgrades. The app is free, secure, and developed entirely by UIDAI.