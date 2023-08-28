Promate Xwatch S19: A rugged device with big & bright display

Smartwatches are a hot market. Thanks to powerful sensors and extensive app suites, these have become sought-after devices for health and fitness tracking, especially those with modest price tags. Promate’s Xwatch-S19 is a rugged smartwatch, available in Black and Military Green colours and priced at Rs 3,999. It has a fairly big 1.95-inch edge-to-edge semi-curved TFT display with 500 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 240 x 282 and battery life of 10-12 days on a single charge. Users can access detailed data recording and monitoring using the smartwatch’s wellness app – XWatch app, receiving comprehensive reports on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

The XWatch-S19’s Bluetooth 5.1 technology ensures seamless connectivity while on the move and supports effective hands-free Bluetooth calling. Syncing effortlessly with both Android and iOS devices, the XWatch-S19 allows users to access notifications, calls, and messages directly from their wrist. For daily use, this is a good wearable with broad support for health and fitness features.

Key Features

1.95-inch TFT display

IP67 water-resistance

100+ sports modes

7-10 days battery life