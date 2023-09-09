scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Procreate announces new iPad app to make animation easier for everyone; launching on Nov 22

Procreate Dreams will be available on App Store starting November 22.

Written by Abhinav Anand
Procreate announces new iPad app to make animation easier for everyone; launching on Nov 22
Procreate Dreams will be available on App Store starting November 22.

In an attempt to make animations easy for everyone – regardless of their prior experience – Procreate has announced a new 2D animation app for iPad. Called, Procreate Dreams and it will be available globally on Apple’s App Store starting Nov. 22 at $19.99. One-time purchase, and no monthly subscriptions ahead, as per press release. 

Procreate CEO James Cuda said while announcing the app, “Today is a major milestone for Procreate and for the animation industry. Our team has worked for over 5 years to produce an animation product that is extraordinarily approachable and exceptionally powerful.” He added, “Later this year, we’re helping to unlock the creative potential within all of us and giving a voice to storytellers everywhere.”

Also Read | Elon Musk confirms he uses iPhone, but trolls Apple anyway

Also Read

What is Procreate Dreams? 

Procreate Dreams comes as an animation tool that lets artists, specifically beginners, create animations by using gestures. Therefore, you can draw over videos to create special effects or trace over them for a technique called rotoscoping.

It supports ProRes videos with up to 8K resolution, so you won’t label it any inferior to the popular Procreate app. Furthermore, the devs have created a special Procreate file format for iCloud that lets you open huge 1TB files instantly, with no waiting to load, save, or export. These files also keep a record of every change you’ve made, so you can experiment without worrying about losing your work.

Also Read | Apple Sept 12 Wonderlust event: iPhone 15, AirPods, Apple Watch updates and other expected announcements

There’s a tool called Flipbook for traditional-style animation, and it has a user-friendly interface. You can also see multiple frames at once. It doesn’t miss fundamentals works with Procreate brushes and offers bigger canvases and more layers.

Notably, the bigger brother Procreate has been a best-seller on the App Store for six consecutive years which speaks volumes.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on TwitterInstagramLinkedInFacebook.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 09-09-2023 at 13:20 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS