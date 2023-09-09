Procreate announces new iPad app to make animation easier for everyone; launching on Nov 22

In an attempt to make animations easy for everyone – regardless of their prior experience – Procreate has announced a new 2D animation app for iPad. Called, Procreate Dreams and it will be available globally on Apple’s App Store starting Nov. 22 at $19.99. One-time purchase, and no monthly subscriptions ahead, as per press release.

Procreate CEO James Cuda said while announcing the app, “Today is a major milestone for Procreate and for the animation industry. Our team has worked for over 5 years to produce an animation product that is extraordinarily approachable and exceptionally powerful.” He added, “Later this year, we’re helping to unlock the creative potential within all of us and giving a voice to storytellers everywhere.”

What is Procreate Dreams?

Procreate Dreams comes as an animation tool that lets artists, specifically beginners, create animations by using gestures. Therefore, you can draw over videos to create special effects or trace over them for a technique called rotoscoping.

It supports ProRes videos with up to 8K resolution, so you won’t label it any inferior to the popular Procreate app. Furthermore, the devs have created a special Procreate file format for iCloud that lets you open huge 1TB files instantly, with no waiting to load, save, or export. These files also keep a record of every change you’ve made, so you can experiment without worrying about losing your work.

There’s a tool called Flipbook for traditional-style animation, and it has a user-friendly interface. You can also see multiple frames at once. It doesn’t miss fundamentals works with Procreate brushes and offers bigger canvases and more layers.

Notably, the bigger brother Procreate has been a best-seller on the App Store for six consecutive years which speaks volumes.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.