xAI and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has issued a warning to Amazon openly about the risks of AI integration. The e-commerce giant had recently witnessed a major outage in the US that caused a widespread disruption of its generative AI tools, affecting the e-commerce business. Musk has now shared commentary on the matter, siding with his previous warnings about relying too much on AI.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk simply stated, “Proceed with caution,” while quoting a report highlighting how AI-assisted coding has led to a series of high-impact incidents at Amazon lately.

The incident emerges from a briefing note for a mandatory meeting held by Amazon, where a large group of engineers gathered for a deep dive into recent outages. According to the note, as seen by the Financial Times, Amazon has observed a “trend of incidents” in recent months characterised by a “high blast radius”. In plain English, it hints at errors that affect large parts of the system, and “Gen-AI assisted changes” among other factors.

Proceed with caution

The note pointed to “novel GenAI usage for which best practices and safeguards are not yet fully established.” It also referenced a candid admission from Dave Treadwell, a senior vice-president at Amazon, stating, “Folks, as you likely know, the availability of the site and related infrastructure has not been good recently.”

AI tools trigger major disruptions

In response to these issues, Amazon has implemented new restrictions, which mandate junior and mid-level engineers to no longer push AI-assisted code without approval from a senior engineer. This policy aims to mitigate risks from unchecked AI-generated changes.

A particularly alarming example was an incident at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where the company’s own AI coding tool was tasked with making minor updates but instead deleted and recreated an entire environment, akin to demolishing a wall to fix a leaky faucet. The outage lasted 13 hours, though Amazon described it as an “extremely limited event” affecting a tool serving customers in mainland China.

The revelations, however, reveal the challenges of deploying generative AI in high-stakes production environments without robust safeguards.

Internet reacts to Musk’s commentary

Musk’s ‘warning post’ quickly went viral, as many users echoed concerns about over-reliance on AI. One commenter wrote, “Senior execs drank the koolaid… and decided to ‘save money’ by using AI and laying off skilled people,” taking a dig at the cost-cutting measures.

Another one stated, “‘AI will replace engineers’ AI: accidentally takes down the entire system and schedules a meeting about why it broke.”

AI code is only as safe as the reviewer. Senior devs use AI to ship faster because they know what to look for. Mid and junior roles get cut first. Then one day the industry looks around and realizes nobody's been training the next generation of seniors.

AI Can Move Fast. Mistakes Move Faster

Wow… so basically AI got handed to engineers like a loaded weapon, and chaos ensued. Junior and mid-level devs now can't push AI-assisted code without senior approval — sounds like common sense, but only after the software equivalent of "demolishing the house to fix a leaky…

Some critics highlighted the irony that while AI promises efficiency, a hasty adoption without proper oversight can lead to expensive downtime. A reply from @DarwinEXE warned, “Handing autonomous execution rights to a hallucinating model inside a multi-billion dollar cloud environment is a profound mispricing of operational risk.”