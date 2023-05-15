PRINTERS UNDER 20K: Good enough for home and office needs

A printer that could do multiple tasks and different jobs would be an excellent choice for any small business or household. But while shopping for printers, it is vital to check their speed, ink capacity, good colour reproduction and good scanner. With so many options available online, choosing the right printer for yourself can be tricky. If you are a new entrepreneur or looking for a printer for daily use at home, then the list we have curated below will help you with the right pick!

HP Smart Tank 580 (Rs 16,499)

The HP Smart Tank 580 is especially focused to deliver an enhanced user experience to emerging entrepreneurs and businesses, with an intuitive and seamless set-up, smart features, and better connectivity — including self-healing Wi-Fi and mobility with Smart App and Smart Advance. It can also print up to 12,000 black pages or up to 6,000 colour pages for uninterrupted printing with a pre-filled ink supply. Consumers can also avail an extended warranty of 1 + 1 year (the second year after redemption) and 6-hour call for resolution. The HP Smart Tank 580 is priced at Rs 16,499 (with discount).

KEY FEATURES

* Print, copy & scan facility

* Duplex printing, self healing Wi-Fi

* Up to 12,000 black pages and 6,000 colour pages

* Estimated street price: Rs 16,499

Canon Laser Shot LBP2900B (Rs 18,795)

A robust printer with all the feature benefits, the LBP2900B fits into any small office environment while ensuring the equivalent of high 2400 x 600dpi laser-quality and jam-free operations for perfect prints, fast. It is a Black & White laser printer with print speed (A4) of 12 pages per minute and has a recommended monthly print volume of 200-800 pages. It comes with Automatic Image Refinement (AIR) technology which helps in delivering clear prints. It features the CAPT 2.1 technology that enables it to process data faster and deliver clear prints. Buy it for Rs 18,795.

KEY FEATURES

* Black & white laser printer

* Media: A4, Letter and more

* Print speed (A4): 12 pages per minute

* Estimated street price: Rs 18,795

HP Smart Tank 520 (Rs 12,999)

HP SMART TANK 520 is the answer for customers who need affordable, easy-to-use, environment-friendly and fast printing capacity. It comes with highly advanced ink sensors and is an efficient device for saving energy. This printer is quite reliable, cost-effective and versatile, making it ideal for copying ID cards or scanning documents. The printer is priced at Rs 12,999 (with discount).

KEY FEATURES

* Print, copy & scan facility

* Up to 12,000 black pages and 6,000 colour pages

* Low-on-ink sensors, smart buttons

* Estimated street price: Rs 12,999

Brother HL-L2321D (Rs 12,390)

The Brother HL-L2321D laser printer is a single function printer that offers a monochrome printing facility. It comes with a 250-sheet capacity tray and supports letter-sized papers. There is a manual feed slot that allows you to print on smaller surfaces such as envelopes. It supports 2-sided printing, allowing you to quickly print on both sides of the paper. It prints upto 30 pages per minute, has automatic duplex printing and 2,600 pages inbox toner. At Rs 12,390, this is a reliable choice for your home or office.

KEY FEATURES

* Up to 30 pages per minute

* Automatic duplex printing

* 250-sheet capacity tray

* Estimated street price: Rs 12,390

Ricoh SP210SU (Rs 12,001)

The Ricoh SP 210SU is a compact and functional printer, enough in size to fit on a desktop, and is the ideal A4 black & white printer for small and home offices. Once you use this, you need not turn on the PC as the Ricoh MFP’s user-friendly 2-line LCD panel and everything can be done from the front of the device. You can also send print data directly from a smart device such as a smartphone or tablet.

KEY FEATURES

* 2-line LCD panel

* B&W MFP with scan & copy facility for A4 size

* Printing speed: 22ppm for A4 and 23ppm for letter size

* Estimated street price: Rs 12,001