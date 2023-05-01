Prepare to pay if you read news on Twitter as Musk moves to let publishers charge money on per article basis

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, has announced that the platform will soon introduce a new feature allowing media publishers to charge users to read individual articles shared on the platform. The feature is set to be launched next month and will enable news outlets to charge users on a per-article basis with just one click.

Musk believes that this feature will be a major win-win for both media and the public. Users who are not keen on signing up for monthly subscriptions can pay a higher per-article price to access content occasionally. This move could potentially create a new revenue stream for publishers and give users more options for accessing high-quality content.

Musk did not reveal much about the feature except that it will come next month. It’s not uncommon for Musk to tease anything on Twitter without providing all the details right away. He has not revealed details like the payment amount, payment mode or which accounts will be eligible for the new feature.

Twitter under Musk’s rule is seeing changes thick and fast. The microblogging platform is currently seeing changes in legacy verification system wherein the company is removing all the legacy verified blue checks and making it exclusive to only those who pay for it.

Musk believes that the legacy verification system was flawed calling it “corrupt and non-sensical.” He pledged to kill the legacy verification shortly after closing the deal worth $44billion of Twitter. The billionaire brought in some extreme policy changes, new features, work policies and slashed the workforce by over half.

The specifics of Musk’s newly announced pay-per-article remain sparse. However, the move likely is aimed at generating revenue for Twitter- something that has been on Musk’s mind since day 1 of as Twitter CEO. The pay-per-article model could provide a new revenue stream for Twitter by allowing users to access premium content for a fee. The microblogging platform could take a cut of the revenue generated by the paid articles.