Portronics’ Mport 11C USB Hub: Keep all your devices connected and charged

Modern technology brings with it its own set of challenges, but tools and solutions that enhance productivity and make your life easier are always in demand. Take for instance, a USB hub. Nearly all devices these days utilise USB ports in one way or another. In simple words, a USB hub is a handy way of adding additional USB ports to a setup. If you have many devices, a USB hub can help you stay organised. Let’s take a look at Portronics’ Mport 11C USB Hub for laptops, MacBooks, ultrabook, smartphones, and tablets.

This multi-functional USB Hub is easy to carry and will immensely expand your connectivity options that are limited due to space restraints on a slim profile device. It is designed to be highly compact and lightweight, yet built with a rugged and lightweight (95g) aluminium alloy metal body with a premium and smooth matte finished surface. It’s also built with the same tough metal shell and the cable is well protected for daily multiple uses. The most important feature of the Mport 11C is that it can transfer data at a high speed and simultaneously charge your laptop with support of upto 100W – a good accessory as a dock for your workstation.

The Portronics Mport 11C is compatible with almost every device that hosts a USB-C or USB Type-C port. The 11-in-1 hub expands a single USB-C port on your host laptop, tablet, or smartphone to four USB 3.0 Type-A ports using which you can simultaneously connect a plethora of devices that are of utmost importance. These could include input devices such as a keyboard, mouse, gamepad, fingerprint readers, cameras, etc, or other USB peripherals such as audio DACs, printers, scanners, storage drives, and more.

The Mport 11C also hosts an HDMI (4K) and VGA (1080p) port where you can connect up to two additional displays to extend your desktop to multiple monitors. A 100Mbps LAN/Ethernet port allows your smartphone or laptop to hold stable and higher-speed networking and internet connections. An audio jack allows you to plug in your headset for calls and entertainment, or route it to a home-theatre system for a superior audio experience.

Moreover, there’s a dual memory card reader slot for standard SD cards and micro/TF cards so you can transfer data from your phones and cameras with great ease. And lastly, an onboard PD power port can help you pass up to 100 watts of power from your charger to the host device (laptop/tablet/phone) so you can simultaneously charge your device while using those multiple connections.

The Portronics Mport 11C 11-in-1 USB-C Hub is available at a discounted price of Rs 3,099. I liked the fact that it has a number of ports, transferring files is a simple and fast affair, plus the Portronics device enables you to charge your laptop and other devices. Most important, data transfer is extremely easy and quick, thanks to this Portronics invention. A must-have device in your laptop or travel bag.

SPECIFICATIONS

Compact design for easy portability

100W maximum power output

High data transfer speed of up to 10Gbps

Multiple slots for maximum support

VGA and HDMI ports for better picture quality

Estimated street price: Rs 3,099