As India’s ceiling fan market steadily pivots toward energy efficiency, BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) technology has emerged as the defining upgrade – and the Polycab Aerofame BLDC ceiling fan is a clear reflection of this shift. Positioned in the premium segment, the Aerofame focuses less on decorative flair and more on delivering tangible gains in efficiency, control, and everyday usability.

At the heart of the Aerofame is its BLDC motor, which fundamentally changes how the fan consumes power. Unlike conventional induction fans that typically draw 70-80 watts, BLDC fans operate at roughly 28-35 watts while maintaining comparable air delivery. This translates into energy savings of up to 50-60%, a meaningful reduction in electricity bills in Indian households where fans often run for extended hours. The technology also ensures more stable performance during voltage fluctuations, quieter operation due to reduced friction, and longer motor life – key advantages that make BLDC fans increasingly attractive.

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The Aerofame builds on this efficiency with a suite of user-friendly features. It comes with an RF remote control that allows users to adjust speed, switch modes, and operate the fan without relying on a wall regulator. Features like sleep mode, timer settings, and reverse rotation add to its versatility, particularly in air-conditioned environments. The convenience of “point-anywhere” remote operation enhances usability, especially in larger rooms. However, like many BLDC fans, the reliance on a remote can be a limitation if it is misplaced, as manual control options are minimal.

In terms of performance, the fan delivers consistent airflow and operates with noticeably lower noise levels compared to traditional fans. Its design is sleek and modern, aligning with contemporary interiors. When compared with competitors such as Atomberg Renesa BLDC ceiling fan and Havells Efficiencia Neo BLDC fan, the Aerofame holds its own on efficiency and features.

Overall, the Aerofame is a compelling option for consumers looking to upgrade to energy-efficient cooling. It delivers on the core promise of BLDC technology – lower power consumption, smarter controls, and quieter performance – making it a practical, future-ready choice, even as competition in the segment continues to intensify.

Key features

Unique trim for modern decor, 1200mm sweep

Aerodynamically aligned for higher air delivery

7-speed control with LED indicator

Reverse mode and breeze mode

Estimated street price: Rs 7,599