Poco X5 Pro India launch tipped for January end; could be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition

Xiaomi spin-off Poco is gearing to launch a new 5G phone called the Poco X5 Pro in India in the last week of January, 2023, according to online reports. The phone in question is said to be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition which is to say that it would share some hardware (and design) with the mentioned Redmi phone.

The news is not surprising as Poco India head Himanshu Tandon recently all but confirmed that the Poco X5 series was headed to India sometime in January-February, 2023. Now, we don’t know if there would be more models, like say a standard Poco X5, in the mix so we’ll have to just wait and watch out for that. For now, speculation is rife about the pro Poco X5’s imminent arrival. This phone should ideally be a follow-up to the Poco X4 Pro which was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 18,999.

As per a new 91Mobiles report (citing noted tipster Yogesh Brar who goes by the handle @heyitsyogesh on Twitter), the Poco X5 Pro India launch is set for the last week of January. This phone is further tipped to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition which was recently launched in Xiaomi’s home market China as the fifth member of the Redmi Note 12 series (that also includes the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, and Redmi Note 12 Discovery edition).

If the said phone indeed turns out to be that, we’re basically looking at a device with a 6.67-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, triple rear cameras headlined by a 108MP main sensor, and 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition is available in China in three configurations including 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB priced at CNY1,699 (roughly Rs 20,000), CNY1,799 (roughly Rs 21,000) and CNY1,999 (roughly Rs 23,700) respectively.

In other news, Xiaomi is planning to launch a flagship Redmi phone above Rs 30,000 in in India in 2023. At the same time, the Redmi Note S, T series have been dropped to streamline the portfolio.