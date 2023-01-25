Poco X5 Pro India launch date apparently leaked by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

We know that Poco is gearing to launch the Poco X5 Pro in India sometime in late January-early February. The Xiaomi spin-off has also roped in ace cricketer Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador ahead of launch to hype the phone. Now, the brand seems to have taken to the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan to tease the impending launch, more precisely the timeline.

Twitter user @imsudipta_deb apparently spotted the Poco X5 Pro India launch date during the screening of the movie Pathaan. The launch date, which is said to be February 6, 2023, was reportedly flashed during the interval of the film. The promo shared by the tipster showed off Pandya – now brand ambassador of Poco— with the alleged Poco X5 Pro alongside the launch date and timing – February 6, 5:30pm— as well as a mention of Poco’s sale partner Flipkart.

Poco India head Himanshu Tandon has previously confirmed that the Poco X5 series was headed to India sometime in January-February, 2023. We don’t know if there would be more models, like say a standard Poco X5, in the mix but the Poco X5 Pro seems all but confirmed to launch soon. This would be a follow-up to the Poco X4 Pro which was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 18,999.

Rumour has it that the Poco X5 Pro will be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition which was recently launched in Xiaomi’s home market China. If the said phone turns out to be that, we’re looking at a device with a 6.67-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, triple rear cameras headlined by a 108MP main sensor, and 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition is available in China in three configurations including 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB priced at CNY1,699 (roughly Rs 20,000), CNY1,799 (roughly Rs 21,000) and CNY1,999 (roughly Rs 23,700) respectively.