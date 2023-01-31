Poco X5 Pro 5G to launch in India on February 6; Poco X5 5G launching globally on same day

Poco X5 Pro 5G India launch date is out. Xiaomi spin-off brand Poco will launch the Poco X5 Pro in India on February 6, 2023. That’s a day before OnePlus’s high-profile “cloud 11” OnePlus 11 launch event. In India, the phone will be launched via livestream starting at 5:30PM. Interestingly, Poco is holding another event globally for the launch of the same phone but there, the vanilla Poco X5 5G will also tag along. We’re yet to get official confirmation on Poco’s plans to launch the Poco X5 in India.

Just days ago, the Poco X5 Pro 5G India launch date was spotted during a screening of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Turns out the ad placement was spot on. Poco India head Himanshu Tandon had previously confirmed that the Poco X5 series was headed to India sometime in January-February, 2023 so the launch window is well within that the stipulated time frame. The Poco X5 Pro will be successor to the Poco X4 Pro from last year.

Buzz has it that the Poco X5 Pro 5G will be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition which was recently launched in Xiaomi’s home market China. If that is the case, we’re basically looking at a device with a 6.67-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, triple rear cameras headlined by a 108MP main sensor, and 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Of these, he choice of chipset (Snapdragon 778G), display refresh rate (120Hz), and primary rear camera (108MP) have been confirmed by Poco India.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition is available in China in three configurations including 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB priced at CNY1,699 (roughly Rs 20,000), CNY1,799 (roughly Rs 21,000) and CNY1,999 (roughly Rs 23,700), respectively.

As for the Poco X5 5G, rumour has it that the phone could be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 5G but it’s said to come with a slightly different hardware, i.e., Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 instead of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.