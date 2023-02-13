Poco X5 Pro 5G sale in India starts today: Specs, price check, and quick review

Poco X5 Pro 5G is going on sale for the first time in India today. This new phone from Poco is a classic return to form story for the Xiaomi spin-off, which is to say that it is high on performance and low on price.

Poco X5 Pro 5G: Price check

Poco X5 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 22,999 for a version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will set buyers back by Rs 24,999. Poco has partnered with Flipkart for sale and distribution.

Poco X5 Pro 5G: Offer check

Poco is offering Rs 2,000 instant discount on purchases made using ICICI Bank cards which is to say that the Poco X5 Pro can be availed at a net effective price of Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively. On top of that, there’s also a Rs 2,000 bonus on exchange.

Poco X5 Pro 5G: Spec check

The Poco X5 Pro has a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can top 900nits and there is support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision in this phone. You also get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a hole punch cutout at the centre.

You get a triple camera setup on the rear of this phone with a 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood, the Poco X5 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. This is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 storage. This is not expandable. Running the show is Android 12 based MIUI 14. The phone is guaranteed to get 2 years of major OS and 3 years of security updates. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Poco X5 Pro 5G: Quick review

Be sure to check our full review of the Poco X5 Pro 5G for a more step-by-step breakdown of the phone’s many pros and some cons.

Here’s the TL;DR version for quick reference.

Buy the Poco X5 Pro of you want:

Sleek durable design with IP53 rating

Rich, colourful display

Fast and smooth performance

Competitive cameras in ideal lighting

Long-lasting battery life

Skip the Poco X5 Pro if you want: