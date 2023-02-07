Poco X5 Pro 5G launched in India: Check full specs, price, and everything else you need to know

Poco X5 Pro 5G has officially been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999. Successor to the Poco X4 Pro, the Poco X5 Pro brings an upgraded 120Hz pOLED display with Dolby Vision playback support and a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. At its price, the Poco X5 Pro will compete with phones like the Realme 10 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro.

We’ve reviewed the Poco X5 Pro 5G in detail, so be sure to check that out here to know whether or not it’s worth your time and money. Here, we take a quick look at the specifications of Poco’s new affordable mid-ranger and everything else that you need to know about it.

Design: The Poco X5 Pro has a plastic body with flat sides. The phone is IP53 certified.

Display: The Poco X5 Pro has a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can top 900nits. You get support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision in this phone. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a hole punch cutout at the centre.

Processor: Under the hood, the Poco X5 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.

RAM, Storage: The Poco X5 Pro comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 storage. This is not expandable.

Software: The Poco X5 Pro runs Android 12 based MIUI 14 and is guaranteed to get 2 years of major OS and 3 years of security updates.

Rear camera setup: The Poco X5 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro camera.

Front camera: You get a 16MP selfie camera in this phone.

Battery, fast charging: The Poco X5 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging.

Price in India, availability: Poco X5 Pro price in India starts at Rs 22,999 (6GB/128GB) and goes all the way up to Rs 24,999 (8GB/256GB). The phone will be broadly available for buying starting from February 6. It will be sold via Flipkart.