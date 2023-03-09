Poco X5 5G to launch in India on March 14; here’s everything we know about it

Days after launching the Poco X5 Pro, Poco is gearing to bring its non-pro version— aka Poco X5 5G— to India. The Poco X5 5G will be launched in India on March 14, the Xiaomi spin-off has announced. The phone in question is already a go in global markets so we have some idea about the underlying hardware. It seems, in India, the Poco X5 5G will come in three colours, at least.

Poco X5 5G launch in India will be livestreamed on YouTube on March 14, 2023 starting at 12pm. The phone will be sold on Flipkart, much like other Poco phones.

The Poco X5 5G sold globally has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.0 storage. Running the show is MIUI 13 based on Android 13. For photography, the Poco X5 5G has three cameras on the back which is a combination of 48MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter. Powering the Poco X5 5G is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The Poco X5 5G starts globally at about 24,500. The Poco X5 Pro 5G for context starts at Rs 22,999 in India. It has a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. You get a triple camera setup on the rear of this phone with a 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood, the Poco X5 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 storage. Running the show is Android 12 based MIUI 14. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.