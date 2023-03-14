Poco X5 5G launched in India; brings 120Hz AMOLED display, 33W fast charging for under Rs 20,000: Details

Poco X5 5G has officially been launched in India. As the name suggests, the X5 is a watered-down X5 Pro for the masses with a 120Hz AMOLED display and 33W fast charging. Poco X5 5G price in India starts at Rs 18,999. For context, the X5 Pro 5G starts at Rs 22,999. At its price, the Poco X5 5G will take on the Realme 10 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Motorola’s G73 5G.

Poco X5 5G India price, availability

The X5 5G starts at Rs 18,999 for a version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will set buyers back by Rs 20,999. The phone will be more widely available starting from March 21, 2023 from Flipkart.

Poco says ICICI bank cards users will be eligible for Rs 2,000 discount. The company will also offer additional exchange discount of Rs 2,000, it adds.

Poco X5 5G specs, features

The Poco X5 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.0 storage. Running the show is MIUI 13 based on Android 13.

For photography, the X5 5G has three cameras on the back with a 48MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Powering the Poco X5 5G is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone comes in three colours— Supernova Green, Wildcat Blue, and Jaguar Black.