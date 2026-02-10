Poco started 2026 with a budget 5G device the Poco M8 5G. It comes as an affordable 5G smartphone that aims to pack sensible performance, a big display, and reliable battery life without stretching your budget. After spending time with the phone, I found it to be a solid choice for everyday users who want 5G connectivity and dependable performance at an accessible price. The device performs well against competition like Redmi Note 15 5G and CMF Phone 2 Pro.

Price and Variants

The Poco M8 5G starts shipping from the 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant priced at Rs.18,999. This price positions the M8 5G squarely in the budget 5G segment, making it a compelling option for users seeking basic yet capable connectivity and performance.

Poco M8 Display: Big and Immersive

The Poco M8 5G features a 6.77‑inch 3D Curved IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution (1080 × 2392), bringing a large viewing area for movies, videos, and daily tasks. I found the screen bright enough in regular indoor lighting, and it handles outdoor visibility reasonably well for the price segment.

The display feels immersive thanks to its size, and watching videos or scrolling through social apps was enjoyable. While it’s not an AMOLED panel, the clarity and sharpness at this price are commendable and outperform many competitors in the sub‑Rs. 20,000 category.

Poco M8 Performance and Software: Bloatware Ruining Experience

Under the hood, the Poco M8 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, paired with, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM depending on the variant. In my usage, the performance was smooth for everyday tasks like browsing, messaging, and app usage.

However, the excessive amount of Bloatware in the device from the time i first powered on the device feels disappointing. after setting up the device too apps like Indus App store and Fun games ruin the HyperOS expectations.

The phone felt responsive while navigating the interface and switching between apps, though it’s clear this isn’t a gaming‑focused device. Casual gaming runs fine, but don’t expect high frame rates on Call of duty. For typical daily usage, the chipset handles everything without noticeable stutters, making it a sensible choice for users who want basic reliability at a budget price.

Poco M8 Camera: Capable for Everyday Photos

The Poco M8 5G sports a 50MP primary rear camera alongside a secondary depth sensor. I found the main camera to deliver decent photos for its price range. In daylight, shots came out workable with acceptable detail and balanced colors. While the depth sensor adds some background blur effects in portrait mode, the results are best suited for social media sharing rather than professional‑grade imagery.

The 20MP front camera is good enough for selfies and video calls, producing clear images with saturated skin tones in well‑lit conditions. Overall, the camera setup doesn’t wow, but delivers solid performance for everyday use.

Poco M8 Battery: Excellent Endurance

One of the standout features of the Poco M8 5G is its 5,000mAh battery, which easily powers me through a full day of varied use. Whether I was streaming Netflix and Youtube, browsing through ‘X’, or chatting on Instagram, the phone rarely needed a recharge before bedtime.

Even on days with heavier usage, I found the battery to be reliable and long‑lasting. With moderate use, the phone comfortably lasts well into the next day, making it ideal for users who prioritise battery endurance in a budget device.

Poco M8 Design: Practical and Comfortable

Design-wise, the Poco M8 5G feels practical and lightweight in hand despite its large display. The build is predominantly plastic, which helps keep the weight down while still feeling sturdy.

Available in colour options like Black, Blue, and Green, the phone offers a bit of personal style without being overly flashy. The overall design is simple yet functional a good fit for users who want a large screen without a bulky feel.

Conclusion

The Poco M8 5G delivers excellent value in the budget 5G category. With its large Full HD+ display, reliable everyday performance, decent cameras, long‑lasting battery, and accessible price points, it ticks all the right boxes for most users. If you want a practical, dependable 5G smartphone without breaking the bank, the Poco M8 5G is a smart choice in its segment.