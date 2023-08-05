Poco M6 Pro 5G dethrones Redmi 12 5G to become India’s most affordable 5G phone with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

Poco has launched its new “5G disrupter”, the Poco M6 Pro 5G in India, narrowly beating Xiaomi’s Redmi 12 5G to become the country’s most affordable 5G phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip. The Poco M6 Pro essentially has the same hardware— as the Redmi 12 5G— re-packaged inside a tweaked chassis with Poco branding.

The real draw is the relatively more affordable pricing. You can get the Poco M6 Pro 5G for as low as Rs 10,999 (4GB/64GB). Redmi offers higher storage by default (128GB), but an equivalent 6GB/128GB Poco M6 Pro 5G is still Rs 500 cheaper than the Redmi 12 5G.

Poco M6 Pro 5G India price, availability

Poco M6 Pro 5G 4GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999. The top-end 6GB/128GB version will set buyers back by Rs 12,999. General availability is pegged for August 9. The phone will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

Poco M6 Pro 5G specs, features

Poco M6 Pro 5G has a glass back and comes in a choice of two colours: Forest Green and Power Black. You get IP53 dust and splash resistance in this phone. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader. You get an IR blaster and headphone jack but only a mono speaker out.

On the front, the phone has a 6.79-inch LCD display with a 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. A hole punch cut-out at the centre houses an 8MP selfie camera while on the back, the phone has a dual setup with 50MP main and another 2MP depth sensor.

Powering the Poco M6 Pro 5G is the 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support over USB Type-C. You’ll get a 22.5W charger in the box. Running the show is MIUI 14 with Android 13 and a guarantee of 2 major OS and up to 3 years of security updates.

