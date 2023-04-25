Poco F5 with Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 to launch soon in India, Qualcomm confirms

Poco F5 India launch has been confirmed, not by Poco but Qualcomm. The chip-maker has taken to Twitter to announce the impending launch of the Poco F5 and though, we do not have a definite timeline yet, the reveal covers an important detail— the choice of chipset.

Qualcomm has confirmed that the Poco F5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 chipset. In fact, the F5 is being billed as India’s first smartphone to come rocking the said chipset. More details are awaited.

Rumour has it that the Poco F5 will be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Turbo which was recently launched in China. The Note 12 Turbo, also, is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2. If the Poco F5 indeed turns out to be the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, with a few tweaks here and there, we can expect it to come with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Get ready for the #Indiadebut of our most powerful 7-series chipset, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen2 with POCO F5!@IndiaPOCO pic.twitter.com/J5El1irM7o — Snapdragon India (@Snapdragon_IN) April 25, 2023

Rest of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo specs include Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 with Android 13 inside, 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro sensor on the back, 16MP selfie shooter, dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC.

Poco F4 for context has a 6.67-inch 120Hz E4 Super AMOLED display with up to 1300nits peak brightness and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Under the hood, the Poco F4 has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Fuelling the phone is a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support baked-in.