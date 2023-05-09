Poco F5 versus Poco F4: Every difference that you wanted to know

Poco F5 has officially been launched in India. Being an F-series phone, performance is obviously a big focus and the Poco F5 is— clearly— pulling no punches there as expected. The Poco F5 marks the India debut of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2, its top USP being the fact that it shares its core architecture with the more premium— and powerful— Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. And before you ask, yes, it’s a “significant” upgrade over the Poco F4’s Snapdragon 870.

If that wasn’t enough, Poco is also using a more expansive cooling mechanism (over the F4) to seemingly tame the beast and give you a shot at more sustained peak performance. At least in theory. The battery, also, is bigger than before. Last but not the least, the Poco F5 is packing all this inside a sleek(er) and more attractive chassis, too. The cameras seem like a do-over mostly while 67W fast charging— still— is on the menu. Basically, Poco has taken everything we liked about the Poco F4 and given it a speed bump where necessary. The result it would appear so, is a potential all-rounder in almost every perceivable way.

Be sure to check out our full Poco F5 review and related coverage to know about the pros and cons of Poco’s new phone, who should buy it and what are the alternatives. Here, we pit the Poco F5 against the Poco F4 to get a gist of all the upgrades in tow and also areas where Poco may have taken a backseat.

Poco F5 versus Poco F4: Every spec, feature compared

Design: The design, without a doubt, is getting one of the biggest upgrades in this generation. Generally speaking, the Poco F5 is a more attractive more mainstream device that is also lighter in comparison (181g versus 195g). The back is more colourful. The sides are curvier. There is a difference in build materials too. The Poco F5 is made entirely out of plastic. The Poco F4 came with a glass back. Well, at least you still get a proper IP53 rating. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader, same as the Poco F4.

Display: The Poco F5 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED (Poled) display with 1080p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It can peak 1000nits and supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback. PWM dimming up to 1,920Hz is available. The phone has very slim bezels. The Poco F4 in comparison used a brighter E4 AMOLED panel (up to 1,300nits) with faster 360Hz touch sampling.

Processor, cooling: The Poco F5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2. Poco pairs it to a larger 3,725mm2 vapour cooling setup (versus 3,112mm2 in F4) as well for pulling sustained peak performance. The Poco F4 had the Snapdragon 870. Just for context, the Poco F5 scored 9,32,739 while the F4 scored 7,07,198 on AnTuTu.

Battery, Charging: The Poco F5 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The Poco F4 had a 4,500mAh battery (with 67W fast charging support).

Cameras: The rear camera setup seems unchanged. The Poco F5 comes with a triple camera setup with 64MP (OIS) main, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro— same as the Poco F4. There is a small difference, though. The Poco F5 tops out at 4K@30fps whereas the Poco F4 could do 4K@60fps. The Poco F5 has a 16MP front camera while the Poco F4 used a 20MP selfie shooter.

Price in India: Poco F5 price in India starts at Rs 29,999 for 8GB/256GB and goes up to Rs 33,999 for 12GB/256GB. Poco F4 was launched at a starting price of Rs 27,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Models with 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations cost Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively.