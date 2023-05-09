scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Poco F5 quick review: Unboxing, first look at design, specs, features and all you need to know

The Poco F5 is not only significantly more powerful than the Poco F4, it might just be the most powerful phone in its whole price segment.

Written by Saurabh Singh
poco f5 quick review
Poco F5 India retail packaging unboxed.

Poco F5 has officially arrived. The Poco F5, which is launching in India today at the same time as global markets, is a follow-up to last year’s F4. We liked the Poco F4 for its no-nonsense approach to basics, particularly performance, and the Poco F5— in many ways— builds on that with a promise of even better performance. Solely on that aspect, the Poco F5 definitely lives up to all the hype. Not only is it “significantly” more powerful than the Poco F4, it might just be the most powerful phone in its whole price segment.

Also Read | Poco F5 launched in India; brings Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and 67W fast charging for under Rs 30,000

Performance isn’t the phone’s only highlight, though. There are other niceties too. The Poco F5 has a slim and attractive design. The white version especially stands out with its unique “frosty” depth effect, while the black version we have for review is glossy and mirror-like and mimics the carbon-fibre look well. You can also get the Poco F5 in blue. The display is 120Hz AMOLED and offers a truly “immersive” viewing experience thanks to bare minimum bezels on all sides. Rounding off the package are 64MP main camera and 67W fast charging.

Also Read

Here’s a quick unboxing of the Poco F5 and first look at all the top specs and features of Poco’s new mid-ranger in town.

Watch this space for our full review of Poco F5 coming soon.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-05-2023 at 19:15 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market