Poco F5 launched in India; brings Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and 67W fast charging for under Rs 30,000

Poco launched the Poco F5 in India alongside global markets today. The Poco F5 brings high-end hardware including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 processor and 67W fast charging to a more accessible price point. It is follow-up to last year’s Poco F4. Poco is also launching the Poco F5 Pro simultaneosly globally but that’s not coming to India at this point.

Poco F5 price in India, availability

Poco F5 price in India starts at Rs 29,999 for 8GB/256GB. A version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will set buyers back by Rs 33,999. General availability is pegged for May 16. The phone will be sold exclusively from Flipkart.

Poco F5 specs, features

The Poco F5 come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It can peak 1000nits and supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. PWM dimming up to 1,920Hz is also available. You get a hole punch cut-out at the centre with 16MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the phone has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Plus gen 2 processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. This is not expandable. Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging. Running the show is MIUI 14 software based on Android 13.

Also Read | Poco F4 5G review: Back in the game

The Poco F5 also has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main (f/1.79, OIS), 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 119-degree FOV), and another 2MP macro.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers with Hi-Res audio and Dolby Atmos support, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, Bluetooth 5.3, and side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics. The Poco F5 comes in a choice of black, white and blue.