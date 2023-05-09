Poco F5 India launch preview: When and where to watch livestream, what to expect, other details

Poco F5 India launch is set for today, May 9, 2023. The Poco F5 is launching in India simultaneously with global markets. The Poco F5 is being billed as India’s first smartphone with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 chipset. There will be other niceties too including what’s being teased as “the most immersive display” with a 2.22mm chin and triple camera setup headlined by a 64MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation.

The phone was announced – prematurely— on Xiaomi’s website for the UAE a day ahead of schedule. The listing which has since been taken down revealed everything that is there is to know about the Poco F5 except –obviously— the price and availability details. Those should be announced later today when Poco officially launches the phone globally and in India at the same time.

We will be bringing you every news update as it happens. Stay tuned for our first look and full review coverage, too, to find out if the Poco F5— indeed— lives up to all the hype. But before that, here’s a quick review of the Poco F5 launch in India including livestreaming coordinates and everything to expect.

Poco F5 India launch: When, where and how to watch livestream?

Poco F5 as we mentioned earlier is launching globally today, India included. The livestream kicks off at 5:30pm and will be available to watch online on Poco global’s YouTube channel. Feel free to watch the Poco F5 launch live from the link embedded below.

Poco F5 India launch: What to expect?

It is abundantly clear that the big-ticket feature of the upcoming Poco F5 will be the chipset. The Poco F5 will mark the India debut of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2, a seemingly midrange chipset that shares its core architecture with the more premium Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Poco India is also highlighting the phone’s expansive 3,725mm2 vapour cooling setup which should theoretically ensure sustained peak performance. As per the company’s internal lab testing, the Poco F5 can hit AnTuTu score of 9,69, 903— but we’ll see.

Full specs and feature set of the Poco F5 are out already courtesy Xiaomi UAE’s accidental product listing. The Poco F5 is –as a result— confirmed to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The panel will have a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz and will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is said to peak 1000nits and support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback. PWM dimming up to 1,920Hz will be also available. You’ll get a hole punch cut-out at the centre with 16MP selfie camera (f/2.45, 1080p@60fps).

Poco will pair the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus gen 2 processor with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage in the F5 as per the listing. This will be non-expandable. Powering the package will be a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging. Running the show will be MIUI 14 software based on Android 13.

The Poco F5 will have a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main (f/1.79, OIS), 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 119-degree FOV), and another 2MP macro. The phone is further set to come with dual speakers with Hi-Res audio and Dolby Atmos support, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, Bluetooth 5.3, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics. The Poco F5 will be available in a choice of black, white and blue.

Poco F5 Pro India launch details

Globally, the Poco F5 will be joined by a “pro” version called the Poco F5 Pro but it seems highly unlikely to launch in India at this point. The Poco F5 Pro listing also went live briefly at the same time as the Poco F5 confirming a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with WQHD+ or 1440p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus gen 1 processor, 64MP triple rear cameras, and 5,160mAh battery with 67W fast wired and 30W wireless charging.