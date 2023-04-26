Poco F5 India launch confirmed for May 9; everything we know so far

Poco F5 India launch date has been revealed. The Poco F5 is all set to launch in India on May 9, alongside global markets where Poco is also launching the Poco F5 Pro simultaneously. Chances of the Poco F5 Pro making its way to India appear slim at the time of writing but we’ll see.

Qualcomm has already confirmed that the Poco F5 will mark the India debut of its brand-new Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 chipset. While revealing the launch date, Poco has shared a teaser image showing off the upcoming phone’s design, more specifically its triple camera setup.

Rumour has it that the Poco F5 will be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Turbo, or at least it would share a lot of the same specs, the choice of chipset being one such thing. Basis of that, we can expect the Poco F5 to come with a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, triple cameras with 64MP main sensor, 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and MIUI 14 software based on Android 13.

As for the Poco F5 Pro, as we mentioned, it’s highly unlikely to launch in India at the same time as the Poco F5 considering how Poco India is barely talking about it in teaser posts. We’ll keep you posted should that change in the days to come. The Poco F5 Pro is believed to be a rebadged Redmi K60 which was launched in China late last year.

The K60 comes with some notable hardware including a 2K 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, wireless charging and UFS4.0 storage.