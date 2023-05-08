Poco F5, F5 Pro announced with Qualcomm chip, 120Hz AMOLED and 67W fast charging: Full details

Poco F5 series has been announced. The Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro, which are set to make global debut on May 9, have been quietly listed on Xiaomi’s UAE website a day ahead of schedule revealing full specs, design, memory and colour configurations. Only the price and availability details are under the wraps which should go live on D-day, i.e., May 9. The Poco F5 is confirmed to launch in India on the same day. There is no word on Poco F5 Pro, though.

Poco F5 Pro full specs, features, and more

The Poco F5 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with WQHD+ or 1440p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has a touch sampling rate of up to 480Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It can peak 1400nits and supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback. PWM dimming up to 1,920Hz is also available. You get a hole punch cut-out at the centre with 16MP selfie camera (f/2.45, 1080p@60fps). Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus gen 1 processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage. This is not expandable. Powering the package is a 5,160mAh battery with 67W fast wired and 30W wireless charging. Running the show is MIUI 14 software based on Android 13.

Poco F5 Pro in black and white.

The Poco F5 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main (OV64B, f/1.79, OIS), 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV), and another 2MP macro. The listing claims the Poco F5 Pro can shoot “AI 8K video @24fps”.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers with Hi-Res audio and Dolby Atmos support, IR blaster, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and IP53 splash-proof protection. The Poco F5 Pro comes in a choice of white and black.

Poco F5 full specs, features, and more

The Poco F5 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It can peak 1000nits and supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback. PWM dimming up to 1,920Hz is available. You get a hole punch cut-out at the centre with 16MP selfie camera (f/2.45, 1080p@60fps).

Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Plus gen 2 processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. This is not expandable. Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging. Running the show is MIUI 14 software based on Android 13.

Poco F5 comes in white, black and blue.

The Poco F5 also has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main (f/1.79, OIS), 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 119-degree FOV), and another 2MP macro. The phone can shoot 4K video @30fps.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers with Hi-Res audio and Dolby Atmos support, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics. The Poco F5 comes in a choice of black, white and blue.