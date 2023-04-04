Poco C51 to launch in India on April 7 with MediaTek Helio G36, 5,000mAh battery

Poco C51 is all set to launch in India on April 7, 2023 as per an official listing (now deleted). This Poco phone will come with MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. This has been confirmed by an advertisement that was put up on Flipkart by Poco.

According to the listing, the Poco C51 is a budget phone and will feature a 6.52-inch display with a punch cut-out selfie camera. The phone will be equipped with an 8MP main camera and a secondary camera. The phone will come with a 5MP selfie camera.

Poco C51 will be backed by a battery of 5,000mAh with a 10W charger. The phone will also offer 32GB storage which will be expandable up to 1TB by adding a micro-SD card. The price of the phone is unknown.

Poco is known for its budget phones backed by good battery backup and camera. Recently Poco launched the Poco C55 which features a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a battery of 5,000mAh. Poco C55 consists of a dual camera of 50MP on the back and a 5MP camera on the front. The phone weighs 192g and has a glass front made of Panda Glass and an eco-leather at back. The price for Poco C55 is Rs 8,499 on Flipkart.