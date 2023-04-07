Poco C51 budget phone with  Helio G36 launched in India for Rs 8,499: Check specs, features and more

Poco has launched the C51 smartphone in India. The C51 is the latest entry-level smartphone by the brand. The new Poco C51 is an addition to the C series of Poco which comes with a water drop-style notch display and MediaTek Helio G36 chipset. Poco C51 comes in two colour variants, Power Black and Royal Blue, and single 4GB RAM expandable up to 7GB (through virtual memory) and 64GB storage configuration. The handset is backed up by a battery of 5,000mAh.

Poco C51 comes with a dual-sim and runs on Android 13. The phone features a 6.52 display and 120Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. The phone has 4GB RAM which is expandable up to 7GB and has storage of 64GB which is expandable up to 1TB with the help of a micro SD card.

The phone features an 8MP main camera and secondary depth sensor at the back and features a 5MP camera on the front. The phone has 4G connectivity and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone weighs 192g.

The Poco C51 is priced at Rs 8,499 and will be available on sale starting April 10. Poco says the phone will be sold at an introductory offer price of Rs 7,799 on the first sale date.

Recently, Poco launched X5 Pro 5G which comes with a 5,000mAh battery. The phone has a 108MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro camera at the back, and a 16MP camera at the front. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. The phone comes in two variants, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, and has a Gorilla Glass front, plastic back, and a plastic frame. The Poco X5 Pro 5G is available for sale in India and is priced at Rs 22,999.