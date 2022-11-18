Poco C50 to launch in India by November-end; Poco says it will be a ‘budget disrupter’

Poco C50 budget smartphone will be launched in India in the last week of November, Poco announced today. The Xiaomi spin-off brand isn’t sharing any further details regarding specs, features and design just yet, only that the phone in question would be a “budget disrupter.” Poco C50 will be a follow-up to the Poco C31 which was launched in India in 2021.

Going by the naming scheme and the price segment that these phones cater to, it is largely expected that the Poco C31 would be a 4G phone. Poco says the C31 will “deliver stellar camera performance, immersive multimedia experience, long battery life with a sleek design and much more.” Poco C31 brings a 720p display, Helio G35 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery at a starting price of Rs 8,499. The Poco C50 would be expected to hover around the same price.

Poco’s last launch in India was the Poco M5. The phone features a stand-out leather-like textured back. You get a 6.58-inch LCD display with 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate (240Hz touch sampling). There is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Under the hood, the Poco M5 has a Helio G99 processor which is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Software is MIUI 13 (for Poco) based on Android 12.

For photography, you get a triple camera setup with a 50MP main (Samsung ISOCELL JN1, f/1.8) and two 2MP sensors, one for depth and another for macros. For selfies, there is an 8MP camera on the front.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Not a lot is known about the Poco C50 at the time of writing. But going by Poco’s track record, we can expect the brand to drop more details in the coming days leading into the launch. Stay tuned for more.